North African Giant Makes Decision on Josef Zinnbauer's Future

A north African giant has reportedly made a decision on former Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer's future with them. Zinnbauer returned to the continent at the beginning of this campaign to take the reins at Moroccan giants Raja Club Athletic. The 53-year-old had previously coached in Africa when he was in charge of the Buccaneers between 2019 and 2021, but left Orlando Pirates to take up managerial responsibilities in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.

His time in Europe was short-lived, though, as he spent just three months in the Russian Premier Liga side's helm before he was sacked. The Green Eagles then took a chance on the German tactician at the beginning of the season, and with the Schwandorf native in contention to end the team's four-year wait for a league title, the side remains confident in the Zinnbauer, according to club president Mohamed Boudriga

