Nominees announced for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year at Samas

The nominees for the Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories have been announced for the 29th edition of the South African Music Awards (Samas). Wanitwa Mos and Master KG lead the pack with nominations, along with Daliwonga. The awards ceremony is set to take place on November 18, but the location is still uncertain after the eThekwini municipality pulled out of hosting the event.

