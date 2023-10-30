No public holiday today after Springboks win the World Cup

After South Africa defeated France, Ramaphosa said some people requested a holiday, which he declined, but he said he would consider one if the team won the World Cup.
'This incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris,' said the president. 'Many of them felt that we should declare today a public holiday and I declined.'The video in which he said this has gone viral on several social media platforms.
In a nail-biting final in Paris on Saturday night, the Springboks defeated New Zealand by a point. Ramaphosa was given the opportunity to stand on a podium, award medals to players and hold the top prize in the game.
‘Never in a Rugby World Cup tournament has any team had to travel on such a difficult road as the Springbok team of 2023, having beaten the top-ranking rugby teams in the world to reach this finale,’ said Ramaphosa.
'I spoke to the boys earlier today and informed them of the 62 million people back home joined by the entire African continent who are rooting for them and who will stand behind them throughout the final.'
‘The boys are determined and fully driven by your support. We are bringing the cup home,’ said Ramaphosa. The Presidency announced yesterday (Sunday) morning that Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight (Monday) at 8pm.