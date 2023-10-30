No, President Ramaphosa will not be blessing you with 'free data'

The Department of Communications and Digital Technology has warned about a scam that purports to show President Cyril Ramaphosa offering free data to supporters.The Department of Communications and Digital Technology has warned about a scam that purports to show the president offering free data to supporters.A link to the scam was flagged by security vendors.

The scam purports to represent President Cyril Ramaphosa making a generous offer to give away 10 gigabytes of data to all of his supporters. To redeem the offer, the scammers try to get people to click on a link under the name of their mobile network.

It is not clear what happens after the link is clicked, but it wouldn't be advisable to try find out.News24 entered the URL of a website purporting to offer free data from the president into Virus Total, a tool that checks links and URLs for malware. The link was flagged as being malicious by multiple security vendors. headtopics.com

Malware is a term used for malicious software that is designed to damage or provide unauthorised access to a computer system.The warning signs that the offer is a scam are clear. The link spells Ramaphosa's name incorrectly and the short caption on the post is riddled with spelling errors."We would like to bring your attention to the recent surge in fake messages and disinformation being shared online," the department said.

"In today's digital age, misinformation spreads rapidly and can have significant consequences. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of any information before believing or sharing it."In June this year, the Presidency advised South Africans that the president would not request any funds or endorse any payments through any medium.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. headtopics.com

