'No place for gay tendencies', teacher allegedly told Grade 6 boy who took his own life

The family of Sibusiso Mbatha is outraged after learning that a teacher allegedly told the boy that the school he went to had no place for gay people.The family of Sibusiso Mbatha is devastated after learning that one of his teachers allegedly bullied the boy about his sexual orientation before his death.

Sibusiso, a Grade 6 pupil at Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, is believed to have taken his own life last Monday night. He allegedly hanged himself with a skipping rope in an outside toilet at his home after a teacher allegedly told him to leave his"gay tendencies" outside the school gate. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

