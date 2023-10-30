No more forwarding fake news! News24 has a WhatsApp Channel... and here's how to get connected

News24 now has a WhatsApp Channel, an exciting new feature that will help us distribute our content and dispel disinformation.

A WhatsApp Channel is a secure one-way broadcast tool used by brands and individuals to share updates directly with their audience. There are no more excuses for forwarding phony news messages in the group chat. News24 has launched a WhatsApp Channel that will enable more South Africans to establish fact from fiction.

WhatsApp, which is often awash with misinformation, recently launched the secure one-way broadcast tool as a way for users to share updates and info with current and new followers.by going to the updates tab, and clicking the plus sign next to channels. Then click 'find channels' and search for News24.After you've followed News24's channel, you'll receive regular news updates and alerts on the day's biggest developments directly on WhatsApp. headtopics.com

We encourage South Africans to use our channel to verify the facts and spread credible stories to contacts and loved ones caught in a cycle of fake news. News24 has joined WhatsApp Channels. Follow us to receive credible news alerts directly on the platform.You can share how you feel about an update by reacting with emojis. Anyone viewing the channel will be able to react. Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day.