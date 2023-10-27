No, DStv, no prob! How to watch Rugby World Cup final for just R19.95

The year 1995 is a special one for South Africans. Not only were we into our first year of democracy, but the Springboks – the national rugby team – also won its first-ever Rugby World Cup title.

After lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in 2007 and again in 2019, SA is on the cusp of potentially winning it for a fourth time as they take on New Zealand’s All Blacks in the final on Saturday, 28 October.

In a new report, South Africans without DSTV – the official broadcaster of the event – or even a TV can now stream the game.In a social media post, DStv revealed their plans to make the Rugby World Cup final more accessible to watch for South Africans.By signing up for the service, rugby fans can stream the game via the SuperSport Variety 4 – DStv channel 209.BREAKING NEWS:Watch the RWC Final R19.95.Sign up to DSTV Stream Access for only R19. headtopics.com

However, the deal at the time was closed to Open View subscribers. This halted millions of homes from watching the Rugby World Cup.The Rugby World Cup final between SA and New Zealand will occur on Saturday, 28 October at 21:00.

It will be broadcast via SuperSport and SABC 2. Alternatively, viewers can stream the game via the SABC Plus site and app.Miss World SA 2023: Before the rugby, there’s ANOTHER big final!

