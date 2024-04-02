No Chance of F1 and MotoGP Race Weekends Merging, Says Liberty Media CEO

Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula 1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media, has denied rumors of merging F1 and MotoGP race weekends. MotoGP will continue to be run independently with Carmelo Ezpeleta as its leader.

Maffei stated that running both races together is not possible due to regulatory issues and the structure of their agreement with F1 partners and teams.

