No Abnormal Changes in Russian Fishing Zone After Fukushima Water Release, Says Rosrybolovstvo

The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) has stated that there have been no abnormal changes in the Russian fishing zone following Japan's release of treated water from the Fukushima power plant. The head of Rosrybolovstvo assured that the agency has not recorded any deviations from normal indicators. This statement comes amidst concerns about the potential impact of the treated water on marine life and the fishing industry in the region.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.