NLC chairperson Barney Pityana also strongly criticised the Auditor-General for giving the NLC clean audits when so much corruption was taking place. The board of the NLC plans to lay criminal complaints against former board members implicated in corruption, including for the at the slow pace of investigations by police and the Hawks, and a lack of prosecutions by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NLC board chairperson Barney Pityana told MPs that they also intended to launch civil litigation against former NLC board members implicated in the looting. Pityana, said:"Notwithstanding that various agencies are seized with this matter, we are of the view that ultimately the responsibility as a matter of law belongs to us as the substantive Board of the NLC."Lay criminal charges against former NLC Board members,"…especially between 2015-2022 and have been identified as being implicated in investigations by SIU and other law-enforcement agencies





