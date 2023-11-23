NLC Chairperson Criticizes Auditor-General for Clean Audits Despite Corruption

Chairperson Barney Pityana criticizes the Auditor-General for giving clean audits to the National Lotteries Commission despite corruption. The NLC plans to lay criminal complaints and launch civil litigation against former board members involved in corruption.





