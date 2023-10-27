Nissan Sani: Triple ton and ticking

He’s conquered much of South Africa and Botswana in his Nissan Sani, but Alain Beltran from Hillcrest says there’s still plenty to see.

“I bought this 1995 Nissan Sani 3.0 V6 4x4 in 2000, which had clocked up just about 100 000 km in the five years before I owned it. After my wife Danielle drove it around town for two years, we decided it’s time that it got used for overlanding excursions. Now we call it ‘Bush Master’.

Over time I gradually kitted the Sani out with the usual modifications associated with trips like these, such as an Old Man Emu raised suspension, Front Runner roof rack and drawers, dual-battery system and a National Luna fridge/freezer. On the roof rack we carry an Oztent RV5 canvas touring tent, jerry cans and sand tracks.

