Ninety One on Moneyweb

Take a mix of investments where you are getting reasonably predictable resilient income and you're not overpaying for it, reckons John Stopford from Ninety One.Albert Coetzee, hoof van buitelandse beleggings by Ninety One gesels oor beleggings in die buiteland.Deirdre Cooper – Head of Sustainable Equity, Ninety OneLouis Niemand, beleggingsdirekteur van Ninety One gesels oor hoe om in die buiteland te belê.

Our capital market assumptions model prospective returns over the next 10 years being half those realised over the past 10 years – Iain Cunningham, co-head of the Multi-Asset Growth Fund at Ninety One.Hannes van den Berg, portefeuljebestuurder en medehoof van SA aandele & multi-bates by Ninety One gesels oor Sjina se beleggingswaarde.

