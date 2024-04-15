Nine Women Arrested for Allegedly Booing First Lady in Manicaland

NINE women from Watsomba in Manicaland province have landed in soup after they allegedly booed the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for allegedly sidelining them during a donation of foodstuffs and clothing.
Suspects were arrested on April 10, 2024 at Watsomba Business Centre before they were detained and charged with disorderly conduct.The nine denied the allegations arguing that their case was a result of a dragnet arrest. Business Centre stood up and disrupted Mnangagwa's delivery of her speech by booing her as a way of showing their disgruntlement for not receiving some groceries and clothes, which she was doling out to people," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights .
Women Arrested Booing First Lady Manicaland Disorderly Conduct
