Nigerian military denies allegations of shooting civilians in Bokkos attacks

The Coalition of Bokkos Ethnic Youth Nationalities alleged that soldiers shot civilians and compounded the vulnerability of residents of their locality
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Coalition of Bokkos Ethnic Youth Nationalities alleged that soldiers shot civilians and compounded the vulnerability of residents of the locality. He also noted that the claim by the group that security agencies deployed to Bokkos had a confrontation with vigilantes was mischievous, insisting that the personnel were professional while repelling the attack.
"Also, the use of sophisticated weapons by the acclaimed vigilante was further buttressed by the discovery of eleven rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition in possession of the dead militia contrary to claims that he was a vigilante who was using dane gun to protect his community. "The call is not unconnected with the increased tempo of operations carried out by troops under the command of the senior officer, which has denied criminal elements on both sides of the divide the freedom of action.
Nigerian Military Operation Safe Haven Soldiers Civilians Bokkos Attacks Plateau State Coalition Of Bokkos Ethnic Youth Nationalities Vulnerability
