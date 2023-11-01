Nigerian Media Unfair, Biased in Reporting Women in Appointive Positions

Norms-influenced reporting means that women's stories are often sensationalised and tend to focus on their competence and qualifications, the report said. Commenting on the paper, the lead researcher, Plangsat Dayil, said media portrayals capture the diverse ways in which the media depicts men and women, including the choice of language, visual representations, story placement, and the selection of images and illustrations.
"Such bias draws from, and reinforces, negative gender norms, and hampers the acceptance of women in public appointive positions whilst also reinforcing gender inequalities," the report said. "These biases can result in women being overlooked or undervalued for appointments, despite their qualifications and experience," the report said."They can manifest in both formal and informal selection processes to affect women's chances of being considered for public appointive positions."
"Media reports often show that women were only appointed because of godfather, father, or husband. When disengaged, women are more likely to be scandalised for corruption and more often reported as insubordinate."
"In Northern Nigeria, women often have to rely on connections and networks with men to gain acceptance and leadership positions. In Southern states, political networks seem to have less influence on public appointments."
