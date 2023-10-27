Nigerian Man Overjoyed As He Flies in Aeroplane for the 1st Time, Posts Photos: “I Was Speechless”

A Nigerian man who flew in an aeroplane for the first time took to social media to share the good news with his followers

The man, Oladotun Ajayi, flew to Jos, Plateau state, and he was overwhelmed by the beautiful experience of travelling by air

"I have never been to the airport before, perhaps I had when I was pretty younger. I've been privileged to see what it looked like in movies. For the first time in my life, I went to an airport and boarded in a plane."He said it was also his first time visiting the city of Jos and the University of Jos, where he went for a function."It all looked surreal until I entered the airplane. I couldn't contain my excitement. I tried as much as possible to compose myself. headtopics.com

"My story is that which has been filled with so many ups and downs. However, I know this is just the beginning. I took my time to relish these first experiences.""I love the ending 'It's very possible to do great things from a small place.' You just have to be determined."reported that a South African dad determined to give his daughter the world spread warm feels across the TL recently.

"Boarded a plane ✈️ for the first time at age 37 and now I'm giving my daughter the experience at age 9," @moza_onassis wrote.

