Nigerian Lawmakers Want All Police Barracks Sold

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Murphy Omoruyi (LP-Edo) during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that one of the core issues of the Act was to address the living conditions of the nation's gallant police officers. He said,"Between 2019 - 2022 more than N5 billion was spent by the Federal Government on renovation of barracks."He said there had been robust national debate and calls for more community-oriented policing strategies.

The lawmaker said the barracks method of housing police and local law enforcement officers, was a relic colonial practice that had since been abandoned by the colonialists. Mr Omoruyi said the nation's police officers had been tagged as corrupt and this is not far-fetched from the lack of welfare services for them. headtopics.com

The lawmaker said that the deplorable living condition of the police officers had dampened their morale and productivity. He said the abolishment of the barracks model and replacement with an enhanced"Housing Allowance" determined by rank, existing police salary structure and location would be beneficial to the officers.

The House also mandated the Committee on Appropriation to ensure a redeployment of the funds meant for the maintenance of barracks across the country.

