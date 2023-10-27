Nigerian Court Rules Biafra’s Group Proscription Unlawful

A high court in Enugu, Nigeria has ruled that the 2017 proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wasand violated the country's constitution and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights. The proscription led to the government declaring IPOB a"

The judge ordered the government to publicly apologize to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and pay him N8 billion in damages for various infringements of his rights. The court emphasized that self-determination is not a crime and cannot be used as a basis for arresting, detaining, or prosecuting the IPOB leader. Kanu is currently being detained by Nigeria's secret police in Abuja.

A High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Justice A. O. Onovo, has declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a… Since 2018 when IPOB lodged its appeal to overturn the terrorist tag, the Court of Appeal has yet to hear or determine the appeal. headtopics.com

The Supreme Court will on December 15 deliver its judgment in the appeal filed by the federal government against the discharge and release of detained leader of the Indigenous… The U.S. government should not repeat the mistake made by the Nigerian government of designating the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.

Nigeria: Court Nullifies Nigerian Government's Proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu.

Nigeria: Court Declares Proscription of IPOB UnconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Justice A. O. Onovo, has declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government and the South-East Governors.

