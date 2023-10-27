Nigerian artist Ayogu Kingsley re-imagines Black icons

Identity, particularly the celebration and reclamation of Blackness, stands as a central theme in Nigerian artist Ayogu Kingsley’s oeuvre.

Patience, meticulous observation, and constant practice are the keys that help him overcome these hurdles whenever he is stuck in the painting process.

With each stroke, he breathes new life into the political and artistic figures on the canvas, blurring the lines between reality and imagination. He explains that a perfect example of his painting procedure is a portrait of the late Winnie Mandela, which is a"That painting is made from here. Do you see that's not the real face?" he says pointing to the tablet, which shows a completely different image of her in a grey suit."Look at where the face is coming from. You can see it's not the same. I can pick a face from a picture, or a body from another picture, and add my own imagination to create entirely new images," he says.

Influenced by the likes of Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Kehinde Wiley, Kingsley pays homage to those who have paved the way. He says their work continues to inspire his craft, leaving an indelible mark on his artistic vision.Black Consciousness is the recurring theme in all his pieces, as he seeks to redefine Blackness as a mindset, a means of self-regulation, and a source of authority.

His reintroduction of these legends to new audiences has garnered some positive feedback. An Instagram follower sent him a message to thank him for his, explaining how the painting kindled a newfound admiration.

