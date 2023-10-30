Nigeria: Why Zamfara Governors Hid True State of Insecurity in State

, Kabiru Marafa said successive governors in the state did not reveal the true state of insecurity in the state to avoid indicting themselves.

Mr Marafa made the statement while addressing journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. Terrorists, locally called bandits, have ravaged communities in Zamfara and most states in the North - west of over a decade in perhaps the biggest kidnap-for-ransom franchise in the country's history.

Despite repeated assurances by states and federal government to rid the area of these outlaws, insecurity has increased as the bandits have relentlessly attacked farming communities, travellers and educational institutions.Mr Marafa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) said the former governors believed they would be accused of falling short of their duties if they revealed the true state of insecurity and the humanitarian crisis in the state. headtopics.com

Mr Marafa, who lost his bid to return to the senate during the 2023 general elections, however, said revealing how deeply insecure the state is would have helped in solving the crisis. "Then, Zamfara insecurity, especially in the area of the huge humanitarian crisis we have in the state which a lot of Nigerians don't know because successive governments in the state tried not to bring the issue to the front burner.

"Because for whatever reason, they think bringing the issue to the front burner is like an indictment to them or a failure on their part. Whereas to me, I think bringing it out and letting everybody know what we are going through will be key to the solutions to the problem," Mr Marafa said.Mr Marafa, who supported the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Tinubu, said the decision is making things hard for Nigerians. headtopics.com

