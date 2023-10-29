Nigeria: 'Why We Preserve, Ripen Fruits Before Selling'

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, the organising secretary of the association, Sani Ibrahim Yellow said,"Most of our fruits are sold the way they come to us, but there are some, like banana, mangoes, pawpaw and others that undergo some preservation method.

He said fruits usually ripened as a result of heat while calcium carbide reacts with moisture. According to him, during the reaction, calcium hydroxide and acetylene gas is formed when 200cm3 of acetylene is formed from a certain mass of calcium carbide.

He added that the treatment they would give to fruits depended on the level and condition at which it arrived at the market. It is generally done for climacteric fruits such as mangoes, pawpaw and banana to achieve faster and uniform ripening characteristics.

Speaking about the practice, the Director of Public Enlightenment, Kano Consumer Protection Agency (CPC), Sabo Yahaya Aliyu, said the agency was doing everything possible to arrest the situation and stop the practice. He added that they had made arrests and signed undertakings with businessmen in that regard.

