Nigeria: Why My Father Opposed My Early Rising Music Career

Davido, disclosed this at a recent interview on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' telling host Kelly Clarkson that his father wanted him to succeed in education first before choosing music as a career.

The multiple-awarding winning singer said he is the first popular artiste in the Nigerian music industry of his lineage. He said,"I come from a big family that is big on education. I'm a first-generation entertainer in my whole life of bloodline.

"He was adamant about me finishing school. One, because I didn't make it. Two, because you know what I'm saying? He didn't mind me doing music, but he was bent on me, you know, finishing school. "He owns a University, So you can imagine, and my mom was a college professor. I think they were also scared because whatever you want your kids to do, you want them to succeed. In our business, it's not that easy to be successful. headtopics.com

"So you know, we made a deal where I go to school for two weeks out of the month, and the other two weeks, I can be in the studio and do what I want. "It got to a point where I was distracting the class when my music got bigger. After a while, I got to do part-time class-type stuff. I was getting too big, and he got mad.

"I'm talking about he sees a billboard of me doing a show; the show gets canceled before I get there. He has that type of power. "So it got to a point where everyone was scared to book me. But eventually, I did finish school and now he is my biggest fan."

