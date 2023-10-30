It is late August and Illiyasu Atawame is milking his cows at his hut in Jigawar Tsada, a village on the outskirts of Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. The manual routine has been a key part of his practice in the last 40 years.

The distance travelled by the cows in search of food, coupled with the increasingly limited grazing areas, eventually leads to reduced milk production.Mr Atawame prays that the heifers in his herd will conceive, bear offspring and increase his milk yield.

Mr Atawame's average of two litres of milk per cow during the rainy season is just slightly higher than the national average by migrant pastoralists. Mr Atawame says he has never had any training on how to improve his practice. He has continued to rear and milk his cattle exactly the way he inherited the practice from his father. Told that he can increase his yield tremendously by using technology and embracing modern practice, he replies hopefully:"I am ready to learn if I have the opportunity." headtopics.com

"We now use other domestic feeds as complementary feeding to get the cows to produce more milk for sale and our household consumption," Mr Atiku says. However, the nation has not optimised its potential in milk population partly because of the government's inadequate attention to the animal husbandry sub-sector, populated mainly by Fulani pastoralists who practice at the subsistence level.

Despite its size, relative to other African countries, the Nigerian dairy sector is largely fragmented and inefficient. Yet, with a milk deficit of 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum, the sector offers huge potential for returns on investment.Abubakar Garba, a pastoralist in the Gamoji Fulani community in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano, says the perennial crises between the herders and the farmers have also affected milk production. headtopics.com

