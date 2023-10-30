Nigeria: UNFPA Supplies Family Planning Commodities to 700 Kaduna Health Facilities

The Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA Kaduna, Elvis Evborein, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said that the commodities were being supplied to health facilities across the state to ensure access to family planning services.He pointed out that without contraceptives, youths may not be able to achieve their full potential in life.

"It makes a whole lot of sense that we are able to maintain contraceptive supply to the state so that we don't have many of our youths dropping out of school due to unwanted pregnancies. He argued that when youth as future leaders plan well, they would be able to grow to their full potential, become productive and contribute to the development of the state.

He said that the essential drugs were being supplied to health facilities to ensure pregnant women deliver safely. This, he said, was to ensure that if a woman dies of pregnancy complications at the point of delivery, such deaths are not treated with triviality.

"Any death of a pregnant woman, anywhere in the state has to be highlighted, and appropriate measures put in place to ensure similar circumstances do not happen." This, according to him, is an additional funding source for the Kaduna State Government to address maternal deaths. headtopics.com

