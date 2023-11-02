Nigeria: Tinubu Budgets N5bn for Presidential Yacht, N5.5bn for Nigerian Students' Loan

The budget also showed N4 billion for the renovation of the residential quarters of the president, and N2.5 billion for the renovation of the Vice President's residence. The government also plans to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the Office of First Lady, which doesn't exist under the country's law.

The Act listed its sources of funding to include; one per cent of all profits accruing to the federal government from oil and other minerals; one per cent of taxes, levies and duties accruing to the federal government from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); education bonds and education endowment fund schemes.

Other committee members, as stipulated by the Act, include the ministers responsible for education and finance, or the latter's representatives, and the Auditor-General of the Federation. The repayment of the loan begins exactly two years after the completion of the participation in the NYSC programme, according to the Act.

More than a dozen Nigerian public universities have increased the fees payable by Nigerian students by more than 100 per cent, despite the government insisting that the institutions remain tuition-free.

