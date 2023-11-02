Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Several Travellers Along Federal Highway

His media aide, Musbahu Aliyu, said the attackers blocked the highway between Kucheri - Magazu in Tsafe Local Government around 3:30 p.m. He added that the politician had been transferred to another health facility in the state capital, Gusau.

He said he heard the sounds of gunshots minutes before reaching Tsafe. He said he saw several military vehicles racing towards the scene of the attack. The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, didn't respond to calls and SMS sent to him for comment about the attack.

