Nigeria: Supreme Court Judgment Fallout - LP Chairman, Abure, Sacks Aides

The termination of appointments was contained in a statement signed by National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, in Abuja, yesterday.

The statement read,"The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has approved the termination of appointments of some of his aides with immediate effect. "He noted that all appointments that were related to campaigns have been formally dissolved. The effected appointees include:Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization, Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations, Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT.).

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Unisa goes to court to challenge Nzimande's decision to place it under administrationUnisa goes to court to challenge Nzimande's decision to place it under administration Read more ⮕

3 corruption-accused Limpopo top cops get Pretoria court dateFormer provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba is among a trio on trial for tampering with recruits’ score sheets. Read more ⮕

Love your Lawyer Day: Why having a lawyer in your court before you go to court is a good thingSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SCA grants Magudumana leave to appeal High Court ruling on her detention, extradition from TanzaniaSCA grants Magudumana leave to appeal High Court ruling on her detention, extradition from Tanzania Read more ⮕

Meyiwa murder trial: Court hears accused was booked out from his cell overnightThe court is hearing evidence on a second confession statement allegedly made by Bongani Ntanzi in June, three days after his arrest for the illegal possession of ammunition in Nongoma. Read more ⮕

eThekwini municipality hails court ruling on rate boycott services - SABC NewsThe eThekwini municipality has welcomed the ruling by the Durban High Court. Read more ⮕