Nigeria star Osimhen nominated for top African award

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.The prolific Napoli forward was the leading scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

Stars from the Morocco squad that made history in Qatar last December by becoming the first World Cup semi-finalists from Africa are also contenders. They include goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en Nesyri.Walid Regragui, who took charge of Morocco just a few months before the World Cup, is among 10 nominees for the coach award.

The Club Player of the Year list includes Fiston Mayele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the joint leading scorer in both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup last season.Nominees for the women’s awards will be released later.

