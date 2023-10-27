Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Implementation of Petroleum Industry Act

Senate at plenary Thursday urged its Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas to conduct a holistic investigation on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Presenting the motion, Mr Aniekan (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said that the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity in Nigeria saw the arrival of International Oil Companies (IOCs) such as Shell PB, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, ater merged into ExxonMobil)

He said the IOCs went into Joint Venture (JV) contracts with the federal government through the NNPC Ltd. "The responsibilities for injection of capital expenditure into the JV and the proceeds of same are shared in corresponding proportions," he said. headtopics.com

Mr Aniekan said the company also had a track record of safe operations, high production rate as well as crucially extensive footprint in Akwa Ibom. He said the PIA had not made clear implementation plans for situations such as the emerging trend of exit of the IOCs.

The lawmaker expressed concern about the potential adverse effects of the exit of ExxonMobil from Akwa Ibom including high loss of jobs, exit of professionals and service companies, loss of revenue and abandonment of certain yet to be satisfied obligations. headtopics.com

"Concerned that the need to get involved in the processes regarding exit of ExxonMobil in Akwa Ibom State cannot be left in the hands of the NNPC and other regulators alone. "This is to obtain clear undertaking that whoever takes over ExxonMobil will in the interest of the state and her people, also take over all or a reasonable volume of those responsibilities previously undertaken by ExxonMobil," he said.

