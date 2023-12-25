Nigeria's Viral Ballet Dancer Gets Scholarship at UK Ballet School

Dubbed Nigeria's viral ballet dancer, 13-year-old Anthony Madu's life has changed beyond recognition over the last three years after his dance moves and internet fame catapulted him from his modest home in Lagos to one of the UK's most prestigious ballet schools. It was his dance teacher who filmed the young boy in June 2020 as he practised pirouettes barefoot in the rain.

Afterwards, he uploaded the video to social media where it caught the eye of Hollywood actress Viola Davis who shared it to her huge following on Twitter, now known as X -It led to Anthony being offered a scholarship at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the American Ballet Theatre. However, Covid-19 restrictions at the time meant the training had to take place online. It was then that Anthony was given a chance to study at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham - which had seemed to him an unattainable dream. "So when I got the scholarship, I was surprised but really happy," the teenager, who has now been at Elmhurst for just over a year, tells the BB





