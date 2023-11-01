Nigeria's president seeks Senate approval to borrow $8 billion

In a letter to the Senate, Tinubu requested $7.86 billion and 100 million euros ($105.40 million) but did not say where the money would come from. Nigeria has raised money in international credit markets, including through eurobonds, and borrowed from lenders like the World Bank and African Development Bank for budget support.

"In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative to use the external borrowing to bridge the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway, health among others," said Tinubu.

The government has said it wants to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs and build infrastructure. The Senate and House of Assembly are considering a supplementary budget of 2.176 trillion naira ($2.8 billion) to fund "urgent issues" including defence and security.

Nigeria's cabinet two weeks ago approved 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion) for next year's budget, of which about a third is earmarked for interest payments.Three states say they will start administering the new bar exam in July 2026, and two others say they are committed to making the switch in the future, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE).

South Africa Headlines Read more: REUTERSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Nigerian Govt Forced Us Into Nigeria Air - Ethiopian AirlinesThe Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, has accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of forcing the Nigeria Air project on it.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: We Won't Allow 'Criminal Adventurers' Sabotage Nigerian Economy'A new sheriff is in town and the status quo shall no longer be the same,' he said.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: dRPC, Align Release Report On Gender Norms, Narratives On Women Officials in Nigeria (Live Updates)The report addresses notable gaps in existing literature by focusing on women holding appointive and non-elective roles.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Can Nigeria's Community Vigilantes Combat Bandit Gangs?The lingering security problems in northern Nigeria have forced states in the region to think of community-based programs. This includes the recruitment of 2,400 youths in a vigilante initiative.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Akpabio Expresses Hope of Nigeria Meeting Opec Crude Oil Quota SoonThe president of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: $976m Startups Investments and Growing Tech Innovation in NigeriaIn spite of the country's struggling economy, the Nigerian startup ecosystem has remained a hub for innovation, a source of economic development, and an assurance of a better Nigeria. With over $967million investments already, the Nigerian startups have continuously attracting local and international investors to the country.

Source: allafrica | Read more »