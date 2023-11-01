Nigeria's president seeks Senate approval to borrow $8 billion

In a letter to the Senate, Tinubu requested $7.86 billion and 100 million euros ($105.40 million) but did not say where the money would come from. Nigeria has raised money in international credit markets, including through eurobonds, and borrowed from lenders like the World Bank and African Development Bank for budget support.
"In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative to use the external borrowing to bridge the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway, health among others," said Tinubu.
The government has said it wants to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs and build infrastructure. The Senate and House of Assembly are considering a supplementary budget of 2.176 trillion naira ($2.8 billion) to fund "urgent issues" including defence and security.
Nigeria's cabinet two weeks ago approved 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion) for next year's budget, of which about a third is earmarked for interest payments.Three states say they will start administering the new bar exam in July 2026, and two others say they are committed to making the switch in the future, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE).
