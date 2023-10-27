Nigeria's Future, Democracy Bleak Without Restructuring, Southern, M-Belt Leaders Tell Tinubu

The country's elder statesmen made this known in a communique issued at the end of their meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) held in Abuja on Thursday, reiterating that the future of the country is only secured in restructuring.

While expressing concerns on the state of the nation, the Forum said certain regions of the country including the South East are not properly represented in government, as it said Nigeria must give equality and a sense of belonging to all citizens.

"That the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, and priority, work towards the Restructuring of the country and enthrone True Federalism as was originally entrenched in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions; headtopics.com

"Expresses great concern and total rejection of the trend where certain sections of the country, are continually marginalized in the number of states, local governments, and even appointments into the Federal Executive Council.

"Insists that Nigeria must always remain a country where all citizens and sections enjoy a full sense of belonging and equality." The communique said,"The 2023 Presidential Election, the Meeting extensively discussed the outcome of the 2023 General Elections; commends the political class, especially the leading Presidential candidates in the 2023 Presidential Election for their recourse to constitutional means in redressing their grievances; notes the Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 Presidential Election delivered today, Thursday, 26th October 2023, which effectively brings to an end the legal processes on the...

It also advises"that the Federal Government should take urgent steps to release Nnamdi Kanu since a court of competent jurisdiction has ordered so. We believe that doing so will promote peace and security in the South East.

