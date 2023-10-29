Nigeria: Reviving the Nation's Ailing Economy

A few weeks ago, I asked myself a crucial question: Why are we in this precarious situation? To be candid, both our leaders and the citizens are to be blamed for this mess.

Frankly speaking, many of us do not take government policies seriously, especially those concerning the economy. Until we see Nigeria's economy as our own, nothing will work. Recently, it was reported in one of the national dailies that some security officials assigned to guard our pipelines were the same ones who colluded with hoodlums to steal our crude oil. What a pity? This shows that some of us lack patriotism, commitment, honesty, and dedication.

Let me pose a question: Why is our economy in a comatose state? To answer this question, let's take a trip down memory lane. Between 1950 and 1963, the country was divided into four regions: the Western Region, the Mid-Western Region (carved out from the old Western Region), the Eastern Region, and the Northern Region. Each region was governed by a premier elected by the electorate. All regions developed at their own pace, fostering healthy rivalry. headtopics.com

Another significant challenge is the government's failure to diversify the economy. For over five decades, the country operated as a mono-economy, neglecting the economic potentials in agriculture, mining, and tourism. It should be noted that in the early seventies, the Malaysian government came to Nigeria to purchase oil palm seedlings. Today, Malaysia is the world's leading palm oil producer.

Another major factor impeding our economic growth is the issue of erratic power supply. Over the years, we have been grappling with electricity problems, with no solution in sight. In South Africa, for instance, the country generates 60,000 megawatts of electricity, while Nigeria is still struggling to produce 5,000 megawatts. The federal government should declare a state of emergency in the energy sector. Lastly, insecurity is another challenge. headtopics.com

