Nigeria: Reps Panel Invites Naira Marley, Mohbad's Legal Team Over Late Singer's Royalty

A joint committee of the House of Representatives has invited Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over the royalties of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad).

The joint committee, comprising the committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance, in a letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, asked Naira Marley and the legal team of the late singer to appear before it on 31 October.

The letter of invitation was dated 26 October and signed by the clerk of the Committee, Yusuf Ibrahim. The Committee was mandated to ensure that the family of the late singer gets all the due entitlement from his works.According to the letter, the lawmakers said the interaction is to ensure that the family of the later singer get what is due to them. headtopics.com

"The House Committees on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance invite you and the legal team of MOHBAD for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 with respect to the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad and to ascertain the level of your interaction with other relevant copyright organisations, such information will guide...

"In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth and legislative compliance scheduled as follows," the letter reads.

