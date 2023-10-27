Nigeria: Reps Defend Constitution of 134 Standing Committees Amid Criticisms

The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country.

These 134 committees set up by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, in June, had been tasked with managing the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives. Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has defended the House's actions while speaking with the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja.

Mr Rotimi addressed concerns about potential duplication of functions among these committees, noting that the 10th Assembly's approach was different from previous ones.There are 89 standing committees in the Seventh House.Some Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's vow to reduce the cost of governance, especially in the light of rising fuel prices and the associated economic challenges. headtopics.com

Mr Rotimi, who serves as the House's spokesperson, emphasised that the speaker's decision to form 134 standing committees was a well-considered one. He pledged to continue the House's weekly press briefings with parliamentary reporters, emphasising the importance of transparency in the leadership of the 10th assembly.

Furthermore, Rotimi highlighted that the house had processed bills and motions, with over 300 motions considered and around 1,800 bills at various stages of progress.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. headtopics.com

Read more:

allafrica »

Nigeria: Bill to Extend Retirement Age of NASS Staff Resurfaces At House of RepsThe bill seeks to extend the retirement of the National Assembly staff to 65 years of age or 40 years of service, whichever comes first. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Reps Panel Invites Naira Marley, Mohbad's Legal Team Over Late Singer's RoyaltyMohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Reps to Intervene in Govt, ASUU Disagreement Over Withheld SalariesThe federal government had withheld the salaries of federal university lecturers following the eight-month ASUU strike in 2022. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Open Defecation - Doubts Over Nigeria's Attainment of 2025 TargetUsing the toilet and washing hands with soap has become a great experience for me. I grew up to see my family members defecate in the bush, but our fortunes turned around early this year when my father was able to construct a toilet using Sato Pan', said 16-year-old Faith Ede, a native of Jago in Oyo State. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Nigeria Slips in Rule of Law RankingSimilarly, in order and security, Nigeria is the second worst country in the sub-Saharan region as it is ranked 33rd out of 34 countries. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why It's Difficult to Track Terrorism Financing in Nigeria'They (terrorists) have become so independent and localised that they generate their own funds locally. Read more ⮕