Nigeria: Real Reasons I'm Fighting Governor Fubara

"You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that," Mr Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The former governor, who denied that he was seeking financial gratification from his successor, suggested that Mr Fubara was trying to take control of the PDP structure in Rivers. "I am not a political ingrate but don't touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes," Mr Wike said.

