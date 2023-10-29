Nigeria: Rangers Crush Pillars As Akwa Utd, Insurance Share Spoils

The 'Masu Gida' boys had started the game on a bright note after Muhammad Yakubu had opened the scoring in the 11th minute but fourteen minutes later, Godwin Obaje levelled the scores for Rangers from the spot to ensure the first half ended 1-1.

Isaac Saviour made it 2-1 in the 54th minute from a Kazeem Ogunleye's assist to ensure that Enugu Rangers scored for the first time in the second half of a league game this season. In the 62nd minute, Nwaodu scored his second of the game to condemn the visiting Kano Pillars to their third loss of the season as they have now lost their last six away games while Rangers moved to top of the league table to remain undefeated at home.In another game, Bendel Insurance were held to a goalless draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City by Akwa United.

With this result, the 'Benin Arsenal' have remained unbeaten against the 'Promise Keepers' in the last two meetings. In the same vein, Gombe United defeated Plateau United 1-0 with a late penalty to break the hearts of the visitors. headtopics.com