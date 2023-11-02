Nigeria: Pininck Slams Davido With N2.3bn Suit Over Failed Show

The claimant prayed the court to award against Davido the sum of N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional sum of N30 million as the cost of filing the suit. In its statement of claim, the claimant stated that sometime in early 2023, Davido approached Pinnick, when they met at the Abuja Airport and asked to be engaged for the 19th edition of the 'Warri Again Concert' event to be held on October 6, 2023.

It said that thereafter, the sum of US$94,500.00 (an equivalent of N70 million) was paid on April 6, 2023, and the same was duly acknowledged by the defendants. The claimant stated that it spent huge amount of money on print and social media adverts and promotions for the event.

