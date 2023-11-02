Nigeria: P&ID's $11.5 Billion Case - Pacifying the Villains and Neglecting the Heroes

It is important to highlight the options tabled by Malami to Osinbajo. As it is common with most of our cases in a similar fashion, the first approach was to negotiate a settlement. Although it may have appeared to be a viable option, the problem is that this always seems like the one option to serve as an avenue for other 'settlements' of public officials. It is like the standard way we give out contracts. Bidders are told to make submissions when the preferred bidder is already known.

Indeed, if P&ID dreaded anything, it was the EFCC team that Ibrahim Magu set up. Allegedly, certain escaped officials of P&ID vowed that given a gun, with a single bullet, Bala Sanga, who they called a mad dog, would be their target. This was not long in coming to pass, albeit not literally, as the EFCC team was disbanded with the exit of Mr Magu from office, but after protracted protests, it was reassembled on a smaller scale.

The case of Nigeria rested on a tripod, that Michael Quinn perjured before the Arbitral Tribunal, that the underlying contract was tainted by fraud and that Nigeria's counsel at the Arbitral Tribunal comprised the matter. What most observers have kept trumpeting is that Nigeria's Counsel before the arbitral tribunal was cleared of the fraud....

