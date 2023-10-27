Nigeria: Ondo Lawmakers Split Over Renewed Move to Remove Deputy Governor

Eleven out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have spoken out against the resumption of the move to sack Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for alleged gross misconduct.

In the latest development, one of a series on the political crisis in the state on Thursday, the 11 lawmakers dissociated themselves from the letter of 23 October written by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, renewing the directive to the chief judge on the probe panel.

They said the decision by Mr Oladiti to transmit the letter to the chief judge"is in the least unwarranted and uncalled for, in the light of the following reasons; "d) It is our considered view that we should be honourable indeed by standing with our acceptance at the Abuja meeting to suspend the impeachment process and allow for amicable and political solution to the issue for the benefits of governance and peace of Ondo State." headtopics.com

However, in his reaction through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Mr Akeredolu advised Mr Aiyedatiwa to appear before the House of Assembly to face the allegations against him.

Mr Odebowale said in the statement,"Governor Akeredolu does not meddle in the affairs of the House of Assembly of Ondo State, as subtly suggested at the (Aiyedatiwa's) press conference. There has never been any time when the governor 'persuaded' the 'distinguished members of Ondo State House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by the APC, 'in the face of an impeachment move against' the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Open Defecation - Doubts Over Nigeria's Attainment of 2025 TargetUsing the toilet and washing hands with soap has become a great experience for me. I grew up to see my family members defecate in the bush, but our fortunes turned around early this year when my father was able to construct a toilet using Sato Pan', said 16-year-old Faith Ede, a native of Jago in Oyo State. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Nigeria Slips in Rule of Law RankingSimilarly, in order and security, Nigeria is the second worst country in the sub-Saharan region as it is ranked 33rd out of 34 countries. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Controversy Sparks Over Social Media Regulation in NigeriaNigerian authorities in recent developments, have initiated efforts to introduce legislation that would grant the government the power to regulate digital platforms and social media across the country. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why It's Difficult to Track Terrorism Financing in Nigeria'They (terrorists) have become so independent and localised that they generate their own funds locally. Read more ⮕

Who is SSSniperWolf's boyfriend after her split with Evan SausageEvan Sausage was SSSniperWolf's boyfriend, but they later split. She is a popular internet personality known for her YouTube videos. Who is her current boyfriend? Read more ⮕