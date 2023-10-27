Nigeria: Ondo Lawmakers Split Over Renewed Move to Remove Deputy Governor

Eleven out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have spoken out against the resumption of the move to sack Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for alleged gross misconduct.
In the latest development, one of a series on the political crisis in the state on Thursday, the 11 lawmakers dissociated themselves from the letter of 23 October written by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, renewing the directive to the chief judge on the probe panel.
They said the decision by Mr Oladiti to transmit the letter to the chief judge"is in the least unwarranted and uncalled for, in the light of the following reasons; "d) It is our considered view that we should be honourable indeed by standing with our acceptance at the Abuja meeting to suspend the impeachment process and allow for amicable and political solution to the issue for the benefits of governance and peace of Ondo State." headtopics.com
However, in his reaction through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Mr Akeredolu advised Mr Aiyedatiwa to appear before the House of Assembly to face the allegations against him.
Mr Odebowale said in the statement,"Governor Akeredolu does not meddle in the affairs of the House of Assembly of Ondo State, as subtly suggested at the (Aiyedatiwa's) press conference. There has never been any time when the governor 'persuaded' the 'distinguished members of Ondo State House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by the APC, 'in the face of an impeachment move against' the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa. headtopics.com