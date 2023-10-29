Nigeria: Nesi Set to Host First-Ever Golf Tourney in Nov

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the coordinator of NESI Golf, Adetunji Adeyeye, said the event which sought to bring together stakeholders in the power sector would take place on November 1 and 2 at the IBB International Golf Club.

Adeyeye said the event would serve as an opportunity for operators, investors, the government and all stakeholders in the electricity value chain to come together to create a harmonious way to drive the power sector in the country.

"We want to use golf as a tool to create the synergy, intimacy and comraderies that should be visible in the sector. We want to stop the blame game in the sector and get all stakeholders particularly, the operators and investors to work together." headtopics.com

On his part the Head of Golf Professionals at IBB, Dominic Andrew, stated that the tournament would involve everybody in the club. He said the NESI would have their own qualifiers"from which they will give us a list. But we will have special invited guests among the members, who will then team up with the golfers."

While stating that there would be gifts for individual winners, he said the importance of the tournament is on the social side aspect of creating synergy among stakeholders in the power sector.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. headtopics.com

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs new coach Cavin Johnson set for baptism of fireCavin Johnson appears to be aware that despite barely having a week with the team Kaizer Chiefs fans could still turn on him in Durban. Read more ⮕