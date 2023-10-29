Nigeria: MRHRC, Foundation Launch Campaign to End Maternal Mortality

This historic intervention, tagged #WeMenForHer campaign, encourages men to take the lead in saving the lives of women and children as the world marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October.

The campaign aims to redefine maternal health awareness and provide tangible support through public intervention. Statistics show that approximately 82,000 women in Nigeria died from preventable causes during childbirth in 2020.

"The death of 82,000 pregnant women is not just a statistic, it is a crisis and should be addressed as such."Our objective is to raise 100,000,000, enabling safe childbirth opportunities for 5,000 women in its initial phase," Professor Bosede Afolabi, Founder of MRHR Collective said.

