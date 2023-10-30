Nigeria Loses Billions of Naira to 70 Lagos-Abidjan Checkpoints

It was gathered that after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had removed illegal checkpoints on the Lagos-Abidjan and Atan-idiroko corridors, the Police mounted over 70 checkpoints on the trade corridors.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Abidjan-Lagos transport corridor is the major east-west transport corridor in West Africa, connecting the capital cities of five countries (Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria). Travel along the corridor is recognised as critical to the socio-economic development of the region.

While the Customs Service management approved only eight checkpoints on the two trade corridors, the Nigeria Police operates 70 while other security agencies such as Nigerian Army operates six; Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) operates eight; Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with two. headtopics.com

They further argued that the checkpoints are capable of discouraging the country from effectively taking advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. Jime stated that the trade barriers comprise transit checkpoints with unwarranted delays, extortion, illegal fees, and demands for bribes, saying 'it has far-reaching consequences.'

Farinto stated that since Customs, the designated agency for border protection, has reduced its checkpoints to the approved numbers, the Police should also follow suit in order to make trade across borders seamless. headtopics.com

On his part, the president-general of the National Association of Freight Forwarders and Consolidators (NAFFAC), Adeyinka Bakare, warned that Nigeria businesses may suffer major setbacks if government fails to resolve the bottlenecks on the movement of goods from all the entry points and international frontiers.Bakare expressed concern over the multiple checkpoints manned by security agencies and touts, noting that the illegalities would further affect foreign and local investment.

