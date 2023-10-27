Nigeria legend on how ex-Bafana skipper inspired him in EPL

Nigerian legend John Obi Mikel reveals how ex-Baafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe inspired him to play in the Premier League. Image Source: (@SquawkaLive/Twitter)Nigerian legend John Obi Mikel reveals how ex-Baafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe inspired him to play in the Premier League. Image Source: (@SquawkaLive/Twitter)Radebe starred for Leeds United for more than a decade and it’s evident that he didn’t only inspire South Africans, but players from the African continent too.
Mikel adds that he watched ‘Rhoo’ and that is how he inspired him to play football at the highest level as he went to on to star for the likes of Chelsea FC, Middlesbrough and Trabzonspor in Turkey. “It’s special to bring the trophy here for the first time. It’s great to showcase the Europa trophy here in South Africa,” said
"This man (Radebe) right besides me inspired me. I watched him play while growing up and I wanted to play in the English Premier League just like he did."Today I'm here and I want to inspire the next generation to make sure they can win this (Europa trophy) or even more.
“I spent some of my youth camps here. I lived in Cape Town for like four months with Ajax Cape Town,” adds Mikel.“We just have to continue to improve our football locally, and by doing that, we will be able to provide nice environments for our youths and academies to be able to improve so that when they get to Europe they already know what is like to be a professional.”