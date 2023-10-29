Nigeria: Labour Party Chairman Sacks Aides After Supreme Court Loss

In a termination letter signed by the National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, Abure said all appointments related to elections and campaigns had been formally dissolved.

"The effected appointees include: Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engineer Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT," Farouk said.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Supreme Court Judgment Fallout - LP Chairman, Abure, Sacks AidesIn what appears to be a direct fallout of the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, has sacked five of his key political aides. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕