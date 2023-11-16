Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress suspend strike

The Joint National Executive Council of the two leading labour unions which declared the strike - the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) suspended the strike on Wednesday. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) - announced the suspension of the industrial action at the end of a meeting Wednesday evening.

The NLC, TUC and their affiliates had declared the strike against the background of the attack on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on 1 November. The unions accused the Imo State government and the police in the state of sponsoring thugs and giving them a cover to brutalise Mr Ajaero. The NLC president was attacked and brutalised while preparing to lead a protest against the Imo State government over alleged non-payment of civil servants' salaries for months and inhumane treatment of some government workers in the stat

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.