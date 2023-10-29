Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024

The Nigerian government on Saturday said with the ongoing quick-fix project, the Kaduna refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited (KRPC) will be back on stream by the end of 2024.The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years, leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products.the award of the contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion.

Mr Lokpobiri said he is confident that the refinery will be re-streamed by the end of 2024, considering the"significant level of progress" he has witnessed on the tour. According to him, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on stream for the nation's economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development.

Mr Kyari said that all hands are on deck to bring the refinery back on stream noting that the contractor has since mobilized to the site and the needed equipment for the quick-fix activities is already in place.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

"This will also tally with the completion of the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) on the pipeline so as to have a reliable pipeline delivery infrastructure," Mr Kyari was quoted by the statement as saying.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Springboks laser-focused and ready to make a meal of Kiwis‘The motivation they would've got, the confidence they would've got from having beaten the All Blacks at Twickenham in the warmup game will carry them through very nicely into the final tomorrow,’ says journalist and author, David O’Sullivan. Read more ⮕