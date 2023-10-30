Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Reports 500 GBV Cases to National Dashboard

"But as of the end of September, Kaduna State is among the leading states in terms of reporting of GBV cases."

The Kaduna State Government has reported about 500 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to the National GBV Dashboard, of which, five cases have been prosecuted as at the end of September. Jamilu Ladan, the UNFPA State Sub-Implementing Partner coordinator at the state's Planning and Budget Commission (PBC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Ladan, who is the programme officer at PBC, explained that the feat was achieved with the support of other development partners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in the GBV space. He described the effort as one of the milestones recorded, explaining that the state was initially behind in terms of the number of cases reported to the national dashboard. headtopics.com

"But as of the end of September, Kaduna State is among the leading states in terms of reporting of GBV cases, amounting to about 500, of which five cases were prosecuted," he said. On his part, the Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA Kaduna, Elvis Evborein, said GBV was a multisectoral deliverable, with CSOs, government agencies and other partners playing different roles.

Mr Evborein said that UNFPA supported the state government to create a GBV Technical Working Group where relevant stakeholders come together to ensure synergy and coordination in the GBV response.He said that the fund had been supporting the technical working group to hold quarterly meetings to review developments in the sector, document results and find solutions to challenges. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Japa Syndrome - You Can't Stop Youths From Leaving NigeriaThe Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said Nigerian youths who want to leave the country for developed nations cannot be restrained by the government. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Germany's Scholz Looking to Nigeria for Natural GasThe German chancellor told a Nigerian newspaper there was potential for 'much more cooperation and investment' with Abuja. Read more ⮕