Nigeria: Japa Syndrome - You Can't Stop Youths From Leaving Nigeria

Oba Akanbi said they need to be exposed to the outer world and see things differently for them to come back and build Nigeria.

He stated that leaving one's comfort zone to explore other parts of the world has a great advantage, adding that he believed that some of the youth would come back to build the country. "When Mungo Park came to Nigeria, he left. The same thing with Mary Slessor and other missionaries, they came here. It's about exposure. They left their own comfort zone, made themselves uncomfortable, to see the world, to know how to talk to people. You cannot compare their names today to some people who restrained themselves over there. Their legacy lives on," he said.

"Yes. So if you want to make Nigeria like America, a beautiful country, our engineers are learning there, they are upgrading and updating their curriculum from there. So I don't think there is harm in it, if anybody finds a way to travel, it's fine."Oba Akanbi stated that Nigerian politicians should focus their energies and resources on fighting corruption, to have infrastructural facilities that would make Nigerians stay in the country. headtopics.com

He stressed the need for sacrifice from the leaders for democracy to thrive, as he stated that he politicians and Nigerians at large should discard their comfort zones to build the society, just as he did when he left Canada to be king in Iwo.

"How many people would like to come? It impacts the economy negatively. When there are no good hospitals, there is no good welfare system. "You have to be vigilant even when you have your home, you have to build burglary proofs. If you don't, you know what is going to happen. You have to fence your house. Go overseas, there are no fences. So when you're talking about Japa, who doesn't want to leave? Who doesn't want their children to live comfortably when it is not provided for them here? headtopics.com